The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Daramola said the operation was conducted on Sunday through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He explained that the feat was achieved in air strikes conducted on Feb. 16, on the heels of credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Daramola said the ISR missions had established that some structures within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to house and train their fighters.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft to engage the identified locations within the settlement. The fighter jets took turns attacking the target area in successive passes taking out the training facilities,’’ he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

