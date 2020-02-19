On Tuesday, officers of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Rivers State, arrested MT Preye 1 and her crew of eleven suspected oil thieves and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Commodore K. O Oguntuga, commanding Officer of the FOB, disclosed that the vessel, suspected to be carrying unspecified quantity of stolen crude oil and her crew were arrested at about 6pm on January 10, 2020.

The crew includes Tunji Ishola, Friday Ikuonu, James Friday, Jerry Amarh, Ezekiel Udoh and Austin Dani. Others are Chigozie Jonathan, Ajala Ahmed, Emmanuel Okeoghene, Ojakovo Anthony and Onaimor Nisdom.

The vessel and her crew were received on behalf of the EFCC by Deputy Detective Superintendent Akinsola Babajide of the Port Harcourt Zonal, who promised diligent investigation of the alleged crime.

