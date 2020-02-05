The Adamawa State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ) has arrested 15 suspected drug dealers.

The Commander of the agency, Idris Bello, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Bello disclosed that the suspects were apprehended sequel to raids coordinated by men of the command at Yola market, abbattoire and other parts of the state.

He said that 4.815 Kilogramme of illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects.

The commander noted that the raids on the abattoir and market were carried out by the special squad of the command following a tip off

“This brings the total seizures made from January 27 to date; to 21.59 Kilogramme of different illicit drugs.

“The command conducted raid at Yola abattoir which is one of the den of drugs dealers, arrested 10 suspects and seized a total of 4.815 Kilogramme of illicit drugs.

“Also in Yola town market, one suspect was arrested and six grams of suspected substances believed to be tramadol was seized,” he said.

Bello added that three other suspects were also arrested in possession of psychotropic substances at Numan and Fufore while one other was arrested at Jimeta Central Motor Park with diazepam weighing 20 grams.

The commander said the suspects were being investigated and they would soon be arraigned in court.

