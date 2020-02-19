Recently, news made the rounds that former super eagles captain and coach, Daniel Amokachi was appointed as the new Head of the Technical Department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The NFF however denied the report on Wednesday.

NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire said Bitrus Bewarang still serves as theTechnical Director of NFF and also revealed that the body was yet to call for any form of application or recruitment.

According to the chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Fresh,

“This clarification becomes necessary against the background of wide-circulating, but totally misleading reports of the appointment of Amokachi, a former Super Eagles captain and coach, as head of NFF technical department.”

“’The NFF has been bemused by this unfounded story, which no doubt must have embarrassed Mr. Amokachi himself,” Fresh said.

Olajire added that the body may consider Amokachi for such role in the future, however this current rumor should be disregarded.

“Amokachi no doubt deserves all the regard and respect befitting his new role as an ambassador; he should not be dragged into needless controversies such as this.

“’The NFF, once more, enjoins the generality of the media to retain the important work ethic of fact-checking and verification, and beware of empty wildfires lit by obscure online cells that lack any iota of credibility,” Olajire said.

