The Nigerian Government has slashed its visa application charges for citizens of the United States from $180 to $160.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the old amount comprised $160 as visa fee and $20 as “processing and expedient fees”.

According to the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede, the reduction followed a review of the US’ visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria.

