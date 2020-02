The Turkish Police have begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nigerian DJ, Emmanuel İfeanyi Okonyia aka EmmyJay, who was found dead in his apartment at Sisli Mecidiyekoy with his hands and feet tied from behind.

According to police preliminary report, the deceased had a knife next to his body and was allegedly tortured before he was killed, last week, in Mecidiyeköy Mahallesi Ahu İstanbu.

