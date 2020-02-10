During the United Action for Change’s Fourth Annual Public Lecture/Symposium held Lagos State, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola accused Nollywood movies of promoting money rituals and kidnapping.

“According to him: “Some people believe that if you get a man’s head or a woman’s body parts, they could be turned into money. It’s not true!”

“And when you ask people who believe in it if they have seen it happen before, they tell you someone said they had seen it.”

“However, it has become a reinforced belief through entertainment, social media and Nollywood. How can human head bring money?”

“Money is paper invented by man, not God. They put the paper in a machine to print what we call money and that is the only place money comes from.”

“But the challenge is the belief system. Just think about how many people have been missing through kidnapping because some people believe that it exists.”

“The police could tell us the number of people they have apprehended with human parts, such as skulls. This belief system must go.”

“Therefore, all of us, including those who make the films, must reverse the story and start selling a new story that money is printed in a machine and not through any other way like money rituals.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

