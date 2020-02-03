Abraham Amuta, an ex-member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday allegedly turned down an offer by the Boko Haram insurgents to be freed.

According to the report, Amuta told those who went to the Sambisa forest to secure his release, to go back home, saying he had renounced his Christian faith.

He was doing his one-year mandatory service in Borno State when he was abducted alongside Pastor Moses Oyeleke of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in Maiduguri on April 10, 2019.

They were abducted along Gwoza road from Maiduguri on their way to Chibok to deliver humanitarian assistance. Pastor Oyeleke was, however, released in November 2019.

The negotiation for the release of Amuta and the other captives continued until yesterday when the process collapsed at the last hour following the ex-corps member’s decision to remain with his captors.

