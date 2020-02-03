Folllowing the ban on motorcycles, popularly known as okada, and tricycles, also known as keke in some local governments and routes in Lagos State, 40 violators have been arrested and 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles impounded by the state police command across the banned areas.

The government has also warned all those who are planning to unleash violence on the state because of the ongoing enforcement to have a change of heart, stressing that the people of the state are peace loving and law abiding people, who will not embrace any disruption of their legal activities by failed politicians.

On Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu had deployed area commanders, and divisional police officers to effect the implementation of the ban.

Also deployed were state, area and divisional traffic officers, as well as the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and other police officers.

The state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana said the enforcement is especially on the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in some local government areas and routes across the state.

“The CP who went round the state to monitor compliance expressed his satisfaction with the level of compliance across the state and thanked the good people of Lagos State for their cooperation.” He said.

“The CP personally arrested some motorcycle and tricycle operators seen contravening the traffic laws. Others arrested by the CP were VIP escort vehicles without registration numbers, vehicles with defaced and covered plate numbers and vehicles driving against traffic.

“Twenty two vehicles were impounded. The CP reiterated the fact that no one is above the law. He called on Lagosians irrespective of their social status to support the police in its quest to provide a safe and secured state for everyone to live in and to carry out their lawful businesses. “The enforcement is a continuous exercise 24/7 and violators will be dealt with in line with extant laws on traffic.”

Meanwhile, the state government has hailed motorcycle and tricycle operators for complying with the restriction from six local government areas, major highways and bridges.

