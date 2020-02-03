The full enforcement of the ban on motorcycles, popularly known as okada, and tricycles, also known as keke in some local governments and routes in Lagos State had begun last week.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that 40 violators had been arrested and 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles impounded by the state police command across the banned areas.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho said in a statement on Friday that the level of compliance was over 90 per cent.

He noted what he described as a little discomfort experienced by commuters on some routes due to the absence of motorcycles and tricycles, promising that this will not last as alternatives are being rolled out.

“A fleet of 65 buses will join the others on some major routes as from Monday , February 3, 2020: No less than 550 more buses are being expected. Besides, 14 ferries will be commissioned on Tuesday. This will further open up the waterways, reduce travel time on various routes and provide safe, dependable and comfortable alternatives for commuters,” he added.

The government is not unaware that enforcing this directive may lead to some job losses. The Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, plans to announce some measures to tackle the likely effects of the order, besides the programmes of various agencies, such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Office of Civic Engagement, Lagos State Parks and Gardens and others,” he explained.

“The government hereby warns all those who are planning to unleash violence on the state because of the ongoing enforcement to have a change of heart. Lagosians are peace loving and law abiding people, who will not embrace any disruption of their legal activities by failed politicians hiding under the evil of unwholesome activism.

The law enforcement agents have been directed to ensure that nobody takes the law into his hands.

The government places a very high premium on law and order in the interest of all Lagosians. It will not fail to act when peace is threatened,” he explained.

