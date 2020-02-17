On Saturday at about 2am, there was a fire outbreak at the resident of one Chukwuma Aduhuba of Ugwu Chelekwu Village, Okija, Anambra State.

As a result three of his children namely (1) Chimankpan Aduhuba ‘m’ aged 5years (2)Munachimso Aduhuba ‘m’ aged 2years and (3) Kamsiyochi Aduhuba ‘f’ aged 2 months sustained varying degrees of burns and died on the spot while property worth millions of Naira was destroyed.

Following the distress call, Police patrol team led by DPO Okija Division, rushed to the scene, cordoned of the area and the fire was put off by local volunteers before the arrival of fire fighters.

