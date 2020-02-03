18-year-old Nnadi Michael, one of the four seminarians abducted at the Good Shepherd Seminary, Kaduna State, has been found dead.

They were abducted in January, when gunmen dressed in military uniforms attacked the school located at Kakau along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. Three of the seminarians were, however, released on Friday.

Those freed are Pius Kanwai, 19; Peter Umenukor, 23; and Stephen Amos, 23. The four seminarians were at the beginning of their philosophy studies when the incident occurred

