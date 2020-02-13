Forbes recently released its annual exclusive billionaires ranking with only 4 Nigerians, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Folorunsho Alakija making the highly coveted list.

Of the four Nigerians on this year’s Forbes list, only BUA’s Abdul Samad Rabiu saw an increase in his fortunes from the previous year. Abdul Samad in January merged his Obu Cement Company with the publicly listed Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) where he had controlling shares. The new entity listed as BUA Cement Plc on the Nigeria Stock Exchange became the third largest entity on the exchange with N1.18 trillion market capitalization.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group retained his spot as the World’s richest black person with a fortune of USD10.1 billion. Mike Adenuga, Chairman of Globacom came in as second in Nigeria and third in Africa with a fortune of USD7.7billion whilst Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group was 3rd in Nigeria and 8th in Africa with a fortune of USD3.13bn – moving up 8 places from last year’s ranking.

