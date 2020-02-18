Yesterday, Ooni Ogunwusi of Ile-Ife hosted Royal Fathers from the South West in his palace where they launched the “South West Projects” of the Tien Jack Rich foundation initiative targeting water provision, women and youth empowerment, road projects and scholarships aimed at elevating the livelihood of the less privileged.

With Jack Rich’s Belemaoil producing limited been the only indigenous company in the country’s oil sector with a high profile of corporate social responsibility. He is known alongside his family for helping others especially the poor and vulnerable members of the society.

Ogunwusi in his speech said, “I use this opportunity to celebrate a selfless man to the core who will stop at nothing to make sure he reaches out to those in need, it is my prayer that all the works of your hand will be successful.”

Sowemimo Abiodun, ECOWAS youth ambassador who was present at the event took to his social media to express his gratitude to the host. He said, thank you for all you have done Ooni. If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” The enterprise of mankind as embodied in our advance of knowledge is built on the pattern of ShouldersOfGiants. Human knowledge and understanding is a very cumulative affair.

As we move forward together as a nation, our emphasis will continue on creating young, vibrant and dedicated leaders, intellectually and emotionally competent to meet the challenges of our country nuances both at national and international level. My generation remains deeply rooted to its commitment on building a knowledge, skill based society & a legacy of impacting quality of knowledge in this region for our people.

Finally, I truly believe in the African proverb – “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.” Indeed, we want to work together with all of you to proceed as far as our vision, mission, talents, resources, and dreams lead us. With your support, the only direction we can go is onward and upward.

