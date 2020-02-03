Owners of Public places such as Schools, worship centers, markets, motor parks have been ugred to restore checks on luggage by the Kaduna State Police Command, barely 24 hours after a suspected suicide bomber identified as Nathaniel Samuel was nabbed at the Living Faith Church in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.

In a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson Yakubu Sabo, police officers were also directed to intensify surveillance and to liaise with stakeholders within their respective jurisdictions to ensure collective vigilance.

Members of the public have also been assurred of their safety by the police who are working tirelessly to foil any planned attack in the state.

