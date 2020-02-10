On Monday, a 28-year-old man, Kabiru Abdullahi was arrested by the police and arraigned before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly snatching an Uber driver’s mobile phone.

Abdullahi, a resident of Abacha Estate Wuse Zone 4, Abuja is standing trial on a count charge of theft.

The Prosecutor Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Abdul Abel of Gwagwa Tasha, Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station on Feb. 6.

He further alleged that on the same date at about 11pm, Abel picked the defendant at Gwarinpa and directed him to take him to Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

He said that when they got to Wuse Zone 4 and under false pretence, the defendant told him that something fell off his pocket and requested for Abel’s phone to use the torch light.

In addition, Ejike said the defendant also requested the driver to stop to enable him to search properly.

He said that when the driver stopped, the defendant alighted from the vehicle and upon collecting the phone, the defendant took to his heels.

Ejike said it was the driver’s scream that attracted by-standers and with their help, the defendant was apprehended and the phone was recovered from him.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum

Nwosu-Iheme said the surety must have a reasonable job with a traceable address and adjourned the matter until March 24 for hearing.

