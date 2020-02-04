On Tuesday, the Nigeria Customs Service, intercepted over $6.8 million from a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. A source who disclosed this to The Nation, said an airport worker linked with the movement of the money has been arrested.

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to secure the country, and bring corruption to it’s bearest minimum before leaving office.

In order to achieve that, he appointed all the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ahmed Ali to assist the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC ,ICPC and other security agencies in fighting insecurity and corruption in the country.

