A Pastor, Richard Ifeanyi Obi, was today found dead in his room in No. 5 Onuorah Street Amaenyi, Awka, Anambra State.

The G.O of The Revelation of Christ Healing, Deliverance and Prophetic Ministry for All Nation, had traveled down from Warri, Delta State to conduct prayers for a family when the incident took place.

Confirming the report, police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said: “One Ikechukwu Uchendu ‘m’ of No. 5 Onuorah Street Amaenyi Awka reported at the Central Police Station Awka that one Pastor Richard Ifeanyi Obi ‘m’ who came from Warri to perform family prayers in his house, was found lying lifeless in the room he slept.

Following the report, Police detectives attached to CPS Awka visited the scene and rushed him to the hospital where he was certified dead by the medical doctor. Corpse deposited at Amaku hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

