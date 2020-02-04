A revised Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) was officially launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Street Journal reports that the new visa policy contains 79 visa classifications, one of which is the Visa on arrival.

Presenting the document at the State House, Buhari said the new visa policy is intended to attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local ones.

He also said it is designed to enhance business opportunities and achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.

The new policy favours all Africans with a valid passport who wish to come into the country for a short visit, for businesses and for tourism, as the Visa grants them legal stay for up to 90 days.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

