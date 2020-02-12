The police on Wednesday in Lagos arraigned a 35-year-old welder, Kingsley Abigbe, over alleged theft of N40,000 and a mobile phone worth N36,000 from a student.

Abigbe, a resident of Ikotun area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing before at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 27, in front of a First Bank branch at Yaba.

She said that the defendant and his accomplice, who is still at large, accosted the student, Mr Adewunmi Korede, while going to the Yaba College of Technology.

According to Olaluwoye, the defendant and his accomplice snatched Korede’s bag containing the money and the Infinix Hot 8.

Olaluwoye told the court that the student later saw the defendant in a bus at Yaba and held him until the police arrived at the scene.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 2.

