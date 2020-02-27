The Police Command in Cross River has arrested five suspected kidnappers and four armed robbers in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan, who presented the suspects at the State Command Headquarters in Calabar, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the command.

Akpan said that four of the kidnappers were arrested following a petition by one Egbe Enya on July 20, 2019 that his relatives were kidnapped at gun point in Calabar.

He explained that the command, through the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad had trailed the suspects until they were arrested in February.

“The other suspected kidnapper, who is a serial kidnapper and escaped from the custody of the Department of State Service in 2018 was re-arrested on Feb. 20, 2020 by the police.

“During investigation, the suspects confessed their involvement in kidnapping and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.

On the robbery suspects, Akpan said that one Mary George of 8 miles’ area in Calabar reported to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad that a gang of armed men robbed her and inflicted injuries on her on Jan. 31.

The CP said that the operatives of SARS swung into action and arrested two suspects.

He said that the two other suspects were arrested on Dec. 13, 2019 for robbing one Ajuka Nwogo of a cash sum of N35,000 along Ikot Omin Road, Calabar.

“Items recovered from the two suspects include: one locally made pistol, two android phones and one cooking gas cylinder,” he said.

On the arrest of a police sergeant by the joint operatives of security outfit, “Operation Skolombo”, for alleged kidnap, the CP said that the matter was still under investigation.

“A police sergeant from Zone 6 that was arrested by the military is undergoing interrogation in connection with cases of kidnapping.

“When the investigation is over, definitely there will be no hiding place because the public will be informed accordingly”, he said.

He cautioned members of the public to shun cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and drug abuse stressing that the command will not spare anyone caught in any form of crime in the state.

