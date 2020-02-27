One Oputa Vitus has been arrested by the FCT police command for allegedly murdering a staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ibrahim Garba Haji.

The suspect stabbed Haji at Kabusa community while the AEDC officials were carrying out an official assignment.

The other AEDC staff who was in company of Haji was also attacked, sustaining injuries.

The FCT command spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah confirmed the incident saying, “The arrest was consequent upon a distress call received on 25th February, 2020 at about 1444 hrs at Kabusa Division that the suspect armed with a knife inflicted injuries on two AEDC staff who were deployed to the community on official assignment.

“The knife has been recovered as an exhibit. As a result of the incident, one Ibrahim Garba Haji, 50 years old, a staff of AEDC, who was stabbed on the chest was certified dead at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention. Meanwhile, the second victim is still on hospital admission.”

“The command has commenced a discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident and the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.” He said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

