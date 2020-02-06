President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday launched three new acquired combat helicopters at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The combat helicopters include two Augusta 109 and one Mi-171E combat helicopters.

The ceremony took place during the induction ceremony of the Nigerian Air Force’s at the state capital.

The event also witnessed so many air displays and simulation exercises which focuses on rescue operations and engagement of bandits and others threats to national security.

See photos from the ceremony below…

