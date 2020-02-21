Dr Afeez Baruwa, a part-time lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, has been sentenced to 21- year imprisonment for raping an 17-year-old girl admission seeker.

Justice Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court, while sentencing him on Thursday said: “the prosecution has proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt. I found him guilty of the charge.

I cannot begin to imagine the emotional trauma of the girl. The convict offended his family, the victim, the society and God. Baruwa, I hereby sentenced you to 21 years imprisonment Maximum, this is my judgment.”

The convict was as a community leader at #Abesan and a project supervisor at the Distant Learning Institution (DLI) of the university from 2010 to 2015.

He had said that the father of the complainant, also a community leader where they both lived, was known to him and had approached him to aid his daughter to gain admission into the institution.

The lecturer raped the teenager at 9.25a.m. on July 23, 2015, in Room 8, at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex building of the University of Lagoswhen she was there to make arrangements for her admission.

However, while defending himself, he said the sex was consensual. He revealed that he was asleep but was woken up by the complainant who, he claimed, was fondling him.

“Her hands were all over me and I woke up and I looked at her. By then, she had already removed the buttons of her blouse and I did suck her breasts. She moved her hands toward my penis. I told her to be conscious of the students that were outside.

She threatened to shout and create a scene if I refuse to have sex with her. My lord, I was scared because I noticed the desperation in her. I left her in the office and went downstairs to look for a condom.

When I returned, she had already removed her jean trousers; that was how we had sex. About 10 to 15 minutes later, she told me that she was okay.I teased her that she was self-centred because I was yet to release.”

