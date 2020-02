Rising New York rapper whose gruff-voiced style made fans of stars like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles police responded to an emergency call at 4:20 this morning after masked gunmen broke into a house where Pop Smoke was staying.

He was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead when he arrived. It’s unclear if the break-in was a robbery, police said, or if anyone else was inside the house.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter