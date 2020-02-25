Five persons, including two policemen, have been feared killed as protesters flood streets of Sagamu, Ogun State to register their anger over the alleged murder of footballer Kazeem Tiamiyu by SARS operatives.

Tiamiyu, a player with Remo Star Football Club, was killed on Saturday after policemen attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) arrested him on allegations of being a Yahoo Boy.

The protest on Monday, however, went violent with policemen shooting live bullets, killing three protesters while two policemen were also killed.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

