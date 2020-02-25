Five suspected members of a notorious syndicate of Bandits, kidnappers, and armed robbers in Katsina State said to be terrorising Malumfashi, Faskari, Dandume, Bakori, Kankara, and Sabuwa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina and neighbouring Kano and Zamfara States have been killed by the Katsina State Police Command.

Sanusi Buba, the Commissioner of Police in the state disclosed this to reporters on Monday at the command headquarters in Katsina.

The group, according to him, was accosted along Mararabar – Kankara Road on their way to commit kidnapping and armed robbery at a location in Gwarzo LGA of Kano State.

The police also arrested five members of the group between the ages of 19 and 30, all from Katsina State.

In the course of investigation, three AK 47 rifles with four magazines loaded with 94 pieces of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

Buba said the suspects confessed to have in their possession additional two AK 47 rifles hidden at Mararabar Maigora forest.

He explained that a team of detectives stormed the forest to recover the weapons, but the bandits had set up a trap and laid an ambush for them.

The police commissioner said the team came under heavy gunfire and had a gun duel with the hoodlums.

In the spur of the moment, he said the team responded and repelled the attack while all the five suspects were killed.

“This is to serve as a warning to all unrepentant bandits that are here in Katsina, we have zero tolerance for crime.

“And we are ready to deal decisively with any criminal that attempts to test our will. All law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties without any fear of molestation,” he said.

