Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Nigeria, , has passed away.

Bostaji was said to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday in #Abuja. A statement by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday confirmed the news. .

It said that his body was taken to Turkish hospital Abuja where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

