A 22-year-old scrap collector, Jemilu Zubar, on Tuesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing items worth N238,000 from an estate.

Zubar, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge bordering on stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb.11 at Northern Foreshore Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

Agboko alleged that the defendant stole two bicycles and one generator battery belonging to Prudential Guard Ltd.

He said that the defendant also stole a laptop, a DVD player, property of Mr Samaila Ilumiya.

Agboko said the defendant was caught with the items by the estate’s guards.

He said that the offences contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 3 for mention.

NAN

