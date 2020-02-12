South East Governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM,mni, are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu, ahead of today’s South East Geo-political Zone Security Summit, holding at The Base Event Centre, Independence Layout, Enugu, IGBERE TV reports.

Theme of the summit is “Strategic Partnership for Effective Community Policing in the South East Geo-political Zone”.

Host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, are in attendance.

