To mitigate against floods and other disasters in Kaduna, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Friday donated some relief materials to Chikun Local Government Area (LGA).

The Director, Disaster and Relief Management, Mahmood Yau disclosed this in Kaduna while presenting the operational materials to Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMC) and the Community Disaster Management and Mitigation Platform (CDMMP).

He said the donation was in collaboration with Christian Aid to help the LGA discharge their duties in event of any disaster and also support the state government’s mitigation plans.

He said, “We cannot stop the rains from falling but we can reduce the damage caused and lives lost, that is why we are taking steps now at this crucial time to support your efforts. We hope to ensure a reduction in damages caused by flood in the state”.

Yau disclosed that 270 pieces of 50 litres jerrycans, nine Life jackets , four first aid kits , 59 Torch lights and 10 Waste bins were a list of items donated.

The Vice Chairman of the Local Government, commended SEMA for the donation and assured that the items will be used judiciously.

“We don’t pray for disasters but there is need to be prepared to reduce any damage it might cause.”

