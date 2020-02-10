Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Ignatius Longjan has died in a Turkish hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment.

The former Chief of Staff to the late Senator, John Dafaán confirmed the news saying,

“It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is dead, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey.”

Senator Longjan who was once a Deputy Governor of Plateau State was elected as a Senator in 2019.

He died at the age of 75.

