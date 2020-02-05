Mohammed Alhaji-Musa and Hauwa Yahaya-Bagudu, two serving corps members are set to get married on Friday February 7, after meeting in NYSC’s orientation camp in Kano almost a year ago.

Mohammed Alhaji Musa is reportedly from Afo in Nassarawa State, while Hauwa Yahaya Bagudu is from Nupe ethnic group in Niger State.

Recounting how he met his bride, Musa said their first meeting was at the NYSC orientation camp kitchen in Kano State.

He said;

“We met in camp during our platoon activities, especially the day we met during our platoon duty in the kitchen. “Since then love took hold of me like breeze from nowhere. I was overwhelmed by her kindness and the kind of hospitality I received the first day I went to their house”.

On her own part, Hauwa said she never wanted to serve in Kano. She added that her deployment to the state has now turned out to be a huge blessing to her.

The graduate of I.B.B University in Lapai, Niger State said;

“Today I thank God because my being here has turned out to be a blessing”.

Kano state NYSC coordinator, Mal. Baba Ladan who confirmed the couple’s marriage said he now looks at them as role models for others.

Ladan said;

“l look at them as role models to other corps members that will start a relationship that will also end into a marriage”.

The serving corps members’ wedding fatiha will hold on Friday February 7, at the Nigeria Air Force Base Central Mosque in Kano by 1:30pm.

Here are more photos of the couple below;

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

