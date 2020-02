Singer Iyanya has been charged with alleged car theft by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos State.

He was dragged to court on Tuesday and arraigned before Justice Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court.

Prosecution counsel, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, alleged that the singer committed the offence sometimes in September 2018.

The court heard that the defendant allegedly dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV marked MAVINIY.

