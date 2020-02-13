Victor Olaiya, a veteran highlife singer has died at the age of 89 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

His death was confirmed around noon on Wednesday.

Papingo Dalaya, as he is called, was born on the 31st of December, 1930 in Calabar, Cross River State but hails from Ijesha-Ishu, Ekiti State.

Olaiya formed his band, the Cool Cats in 1954 but later renamed it the All-Star.

His hit tracks included; Omopupa, Aigana, Pambotoriboto, Opataritius, Mo fe Muyan, Jemila, Kosowo l’ode, Odale Ore, So fun mi, Omolanke, Tina Mate, among others.

However, in 2017, he retired from his long music career

The highlife legend featured Innocent Idibia called Tubaba in the remix of Baby Jowo in 2013.

