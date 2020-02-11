A Nigerian man and 5 others have been arrested for duping about 200 sick people by posing as World Health Organization (WHO) certified buyers and sellers of kidneys in Banaswadi, India.

Members of the syndicate had a website and were tracked down by the police following a complaint by a doctor.

They are: Esene Lovely, their kingpin from Edo State, Nigeria, Mohammed Ahmed Ismail and Marwan Faisal both from Sudan, Herendra, Jatin Tripura, and Kami Ranjan from India.

The gang promised to buy and sell kidneys and would cut off communication after families paid them an initial deposit to the start the process.

