Six pilgrims returning from the annual ‘Oke Maria’ Catholic pilgrimage in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State, died on Sunday morning when their bus lost control and ran into a ditch in Eripa village.

The annual Oke Maria Catholic pilgrimage held between Saturday and Sunday, is a yearly programme where Catholics gathered for prayers at the Oke Maria Mountain located in Otan Ayegbaju.

It was a lone road accident. The bus belonged to SS Peter and Paul, Catholic Church, Lagere, Ile Ife, Osun.

Six people died in the accident while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

