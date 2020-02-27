A Corporal of Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, Borno State, has opened fire on colleagues killing four and injuring two before killing himself.

This was revealed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of the gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

