Following the charges of a treasonable felony for organising the revolution now protest on August 5, 2019, which the government saw as an attempt to disrupt peace in the country, Sowore and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare are currently at the Abuja High Court to face trial.

Professor Wole Soyinka, and a former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani are also at the Abuja High Court in solidarity with the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu and popular activist Deji Adeyanju, are present in court as well in solidarity with Sowore whose trial resumes today.

The trial which was to take place yesterday was stalled due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and was subsequently adjourned till February 12.

Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019, by the Department of State Services (DSS) and was in custody until December 24, 2019, when he was eventually released on the orders of the Attorney General of the Federation who directed the DSS to comply with the orders of the court which granted him bail.

