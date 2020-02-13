A petroleum motor spirit (PMS)- loaded tanker exploded along Owerri-Aba express road, leaving one person dead and others critically injured.

The collision of the tanker with a road demarcation resulted in the explosion which sparked off the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, one life was lost and others were wounded badly.

In an interview, the Imo State Director of Fire Service, Japhet Okereafor said, “When I was informed of the incident, I informed all my men and they turned out immediately and we started dispatching to the scene of the fire incident.

“I even called the airport fire service, I called the control room and they gave me a sharp and fast response.”

He disclosed that one person, which he suspects to be the driver, died in the incident while two others escaped.

