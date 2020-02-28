A 44-year-old man, Adeyanju Olaitan, was on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged rape.

Olaitan, whose address was not given, is facing a one count charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in the month of December 2019 in Osi-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, who was a teacher at Osi community High School in Osi-Ekiti, engaged one SSS 3 student to agree and marry him to the detriment of her academic and psychological well being.

Akinwale said the offence contravened Section 6(1) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him forward the case file to office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, ordered that the defendant should be kept in the police custody pending issuance of legal advice from DPP.

He adjourned the case until March 2 for mention.

