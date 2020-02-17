A teenager, identified as Ayishat, is lucky to be alive after she was viciously attacked with a blade on Valentine’s Day by her boyfriend’s scorned ex, Isiwat, and her friends.

The suspect had accused the victim of snatching her boyfriend. On Valentine’s day, Isiwat and two of her friends allegedly ambushed Ayishat and disfigured her with a blade.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the White House hospital, Boundary Road, Ajegunle, Lagos, where she was stabilized and later transferred to the General hospital.

While Isiwat fled the scene immediately after the attack, her two other accomplices were arrested and are currently being detained.

