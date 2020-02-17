An 18-year-old man, Segun Adejoju, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates Court , for allegedly beating his friend unconscious.

The police charged Adejoju, who resides at No. 3, Church St., Alagbado, Lagos State, with assault and breach of peace.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 14, at Amikanle Road, Ayetobi Bus-stop, Alagbado, Lagos.

Ebri alleged that the defendant beat Ganiyu Salau unconscious during an altercation.

He also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 173 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.O. Fajana admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Fajana adjourned the case until March 2, for mention.

