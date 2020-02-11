An 18-year-old boy, Isiaka Olalekan, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the theft of four mobile phones valued at N124,000 and cash of N10,000 at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Olalekan, who is a bricklayer and resides in Bariga area of Lagos, is facing two-count charge of breach of peace and stealing.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos pending a review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Ayeye adjourned the case until March 17.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offences by 4.30 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Maboroje Market, Bariga, Lagos.

According to him, the complainant, Mr Faruq Noibi, who owned an electronics store and a phone charging business, had given his shop key to the defendant, who was his neighbour, to help him lock up.

He said that the defendant stole the four phones and the N10,000 that was in the shop and left it open, claiming that it was broken into.

He listed the phones as a Samsung J7 valued at N60,000; a Tecno phone valued at N30,000, an Infinix Hot5 valued at N30,000 and an Itel phone valued at N4,000.

Nurudeen said that it was during the police investigation that it was discovered Olalekan stole the phones and the money.

He told the court that after a search of his room, the police recovered the phones from the defendant, but could not recover the N10,000 cash.

The offences contravened Sections 168 (d) and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

