On Monday, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi said that Nigeria’s Northern region will destroy itself if it doesn’t change because real development will continue to elude the North except the leaders rise up and do the right thing.

He urged leaders of the region to move away from doing things the old way, which had produced the same negative results but rather invest in education, nutrition and primary healthcare.

He said, “The real change in the North will come from those considered mad people because you look around and say if this is the way we have been doing things, and this is where we have ended up, maybe we need to do things differently.

“If the North does not change, it will destroy itself. The country is moving on. If we don’t listen, there would be a day when there would be a constitutional amendment that addresses these issues of quota system and federal character.”

“The rest of the country cannot be investing, educating its children, producing graduates and then they watch us, they can’t get jobs because they come from the wrong state, when we have not invested in the future of our own children.”

“You cannot be happy about 87% of poverty in Nigeria being in the North. You can’t be happy with millions of Northern out-of-school children.”

“You can’t be happy with nine states in the North contributing almost 50% of the entire malnutrition burden in the country. You can’t be happy with the drug problem, you can’t be happy with the Boko Haram problem.”

“You can’t be happy with political thuggery. You can’t be happy with all the issues; the Almajiri problem that we have.”

