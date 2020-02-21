On Monday, at a checkpoint along Irele-Ajagba road in Irele local government area of Ondo State, two policemen were shot dead at their duty post.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State command, Femi Joseph who confirmed the attack says one other officer was injured in the incident and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police spokesperson, it is not clear who the assailants were, but investigations are being carried out to reveal their identities, adding that, a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators to ensure that they face the wrath of the law.

He said, “It is very sad and unfortunate for the command, losing our men just like that. An investigation has commenced, we will do everything to get the bandits arrested and face the wrath of the law.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

