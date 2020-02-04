The House of Representatives has resolved to interface with relevant government agencies and diplomatic missions towards resolving the visa restriction imposed on the country by the United States Government.

This followed unanimous adoption of a motion of Urgent Public moved by Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP-Kogi) during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday.

The motion is titled “Need to Unravel Circumstances that Led to Immigration Restriction by the United States of America Seek Quick Resolution and Prevent Future Occurrence”.

Yusuf recalled that Nigeria was placed on immigration restriction with Tanzania, Sudan, Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgrzstan on Jan. 31.

The lawmaker also recalled that the ban was “as a direct consequence of non-compliance with the established identity-management and information-sharing criteria assessed by performance metrics”.

“The immigration restriction on Nigeria and these countries, which is further fallout of alleged non-adequate data sharing on public safety and terrorism-related information necessary for protection (of the national security and public safety of the U.S.), is expected to take effect on 21st February 2020.”

He said due to the delay of some government agencies and officials, Nigeria was unable to meet the deadline for performance metrics, identity management and information sharing criteria.

“While Nigeria was not able to meet the criteria, some developing nations like Chad and Belarus did the needful and were exempted from the immigration restrictions.

Tajudeen expressed concern that the visa restrictions on Nigeria had a negative impact on the polity, economy and governance, and was also a “global embarrassment to our dear country”.

He also said that the ban would impact negatively on Nigerians who had legitimate personal, vocational, career, businesses and academic transactions in the U.S.

“If the restriction order is not reversed, it may lead to more strident diplomatic measures not only by the U.S. but some other developed nations, which may have serious consequences on government ’s initiatives geared towards national growth and development.”

The house however, urged the Executive to expedite necessary actions that might lead to the review or cancellation of the immigration restriction.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporarily suspension of the issuance of “immigrant visas” to Nigerian passport holders only.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari constituted a committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, to study the reason why the U.S banned Nigerians from its immigration visa.

