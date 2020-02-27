Barely 10 days after a man alighted from a call cab and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, another young man, last night leapt from an Uber car and jumped into the Lagoon.

Fortunately, he landed on floating logs of wood beneath the bridge. According to the cab driver, “I picked him from Igando and he insisted I pass through the Third Mainland Bridge.

On getting to the bridge, he asked me whether this was Third Mainland Bridge and I answered yes.

He told me that he was pressed and that I should wait for him to ease himself. I was curious. At this time, he was forcing to me wait.

“I stylishly drove him to the point where Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were standing inward Lagos.”

“I practically told him I was no longer interested in the trip before I approached the police officers leaving him inside the car”, he stated.

According to an eyewitness, as soon as the “cab driver approached the police informing them of what his passenger was telling him, he got down from the car and jumped into the Lagoon but he landed on floating logs of wood.

Before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him approached the railings of the bridge and persuaded him not to jump but he didn’t listen.

He was later rescued and thereafter taken to Lagos State Teaching Hospital from where he was referred to LUTH. The incident was reported at Adekunle Police Station, Yaba.

