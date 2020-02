Following the return of $308 million stolen by former military dictator, Sani Abacha to the Nigerian government, the government of the United States of America has thrown its weight behind President’s personal commitment to the anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the U.S Department of State, it was mentioned that the funds will be used for infrastructural projects in strategic economic zones across Nigeria.

