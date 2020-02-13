The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has urged Nigerians to share love with people at the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and needy to mark Valentine’s day.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Thursday in Enugu, while speaking with a correspondent the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the essence of St. Valentine’s Day.

Ezekwueme noted that the season of valentine was meant to share love and feel the pulse of other people living around one especially the needy.

According to him, Nigerians should emulate the sacrificial and selfless life of St Valentine in order to actualise their dreams, hopes and aspirations; where no one would sleep hungry or live in abject poverty.

“CLO wants Nigerians to look around them and see how to put smiles on the faces of millions within IDP camps in the country.

“If you do not know how to get in touch with one of the camps, meet a charity or faith-based organisations for them to extend your love or valentine to them.

“Since love is that condition in which happiness of another person is essential to your own,’’ he said.

The CLO boss called on government, religious and traditional institutions as well as schools to inculcate and encourages moral rectitude and love among youths.

“There are no blessings in receiving; but only in giving and sharing with those in need and underprivileged,’’ he said.

